Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires £202.32 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots acquired 3 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,744 ($85.10) per share, with a total value of £202.32 ($255.29).
Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($87.33), for a total transaction of £1,027,837.71 ($1,296,956.10).
Croda International Price Performance
Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,794 ($85.73) on Monday. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,862 ($73.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,521.83 ($94.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,640.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,768.55. The company has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.08, a P/E/G ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Croda International Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($103.47) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($109.78) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.23) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,920 ($99.94).
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Further Reading
