Insider Buying: CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Purchases 2,857 Shares of Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) insider Esther Gilbert bought 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £2,799.86 ($3,532.95).

CVC Income & Growth Stock Performance

CVCE traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.86 ($0.01). 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,256. The stock has a market capitalization of £898,434.00 and a PE ratio of -6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.85. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

CVC Income & Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. CVC Income & Growth’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

