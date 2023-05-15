Insider Buying: New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) CFO Purchases 14,975 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) CFO Laura Holson Boswerger purchased 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 199,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

