Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Insider Acquires 1,110 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $103,536.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 212,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

