Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells 638,417 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $28,735,149.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,828,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,306,013.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcellx Stock Up 4.4 %

ACLX traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $43.45. 585,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

ACLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Arcellx by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after buying an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 115.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 47,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

