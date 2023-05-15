Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells 638,417 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $28,735,149.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,828,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,306,013.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Arcellx Stock Up 4.4 %
ACLX traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $43.45. 585,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Arcellx by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after buying an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 115.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 47,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
