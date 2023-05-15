Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells 1,805 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $20,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $315,560.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26.

NYSE:COUR traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

