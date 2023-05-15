Insider Selling: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) COO Sells 414 Shares of Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE MSGS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.22. The company had a trading volume of 108,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,136. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $209.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.01.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).
