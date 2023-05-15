Insider Selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBIN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.05. 36,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,978. The company has a market capitalization of $996.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $31.36.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

