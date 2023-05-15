Insider Selling: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MBIN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.05. 36,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,978. The company has a market capitalization of $996.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $31.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
