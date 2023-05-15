Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Sells 2,776 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NMI Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 353,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of NMI

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NMI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

