Insider Selling: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) CEO Sells 197,646 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $35.39. 190,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

