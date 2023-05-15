Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.
- On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13.
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $44.04. 415,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,245,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,626,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
