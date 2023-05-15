Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $44.04. 415,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,245,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,626,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.