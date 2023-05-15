Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Sells 1,922 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $17,855.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 422,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,167.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Mark Litecky sold 5,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $68,500.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Mark Litecky sold 6,835 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $86,531.10.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mark Litecky sold 2,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SKYT stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 218,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $435.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.50%. The company had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 51,085 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 130,352 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.