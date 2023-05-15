Intech Investment Management LLC Has $41.17 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $41,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,474. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.24 and a 200-day moving average of $410.80. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.14.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.