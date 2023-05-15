Intech Investment Management LLC Has $65.12 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $65,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.63. 183,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,430. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

