Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 414,722 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 159,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 55,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 987,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $121,596,000 after buying an additional 543,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,804,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $468,467,000 after acquiring an additional 406,384 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Tesla by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 530,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $165.87. 44,500,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,846,844. The firm has a market cap of $525.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

