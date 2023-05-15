Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $139.80 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 272,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,798,000. Elevance Health makes up 1.0% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,026,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $918,473,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $451.38. The stock had a trading volume of 240,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.77 and its 200 day moving average is $488.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.