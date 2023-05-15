Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 63,331 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,331 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $79,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MPC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 618,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

