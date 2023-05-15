Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 419,775 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,775 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Baker Hughes worth $72,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,200. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

