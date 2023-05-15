Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 51,960 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,960 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of STERIS worth $43,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STERIS Stock Up 0.9 %

STE traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.82. 97,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,441. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.