Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 59,361 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,361 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Quest Diagnostics worth $56,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.68. 116,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

