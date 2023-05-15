Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,286,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,725,141. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

