Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.91 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.34 or 0.00019456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $20.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,783,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,280,219 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

