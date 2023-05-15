Internet Computer Price Hits $5.19 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00019149 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $21.45 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,784,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,280,902 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

