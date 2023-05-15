Internet Computer Price Tops $5.28 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.28 or 0.00019326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $22.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,784,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,280,772 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.