Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.91. 566,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,652. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 167,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

