Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) is Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA QQQM traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,665. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $137.55.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

