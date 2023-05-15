Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $325.80. 16,221,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,348,375. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

