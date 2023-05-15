Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,693 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 17.0% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $20,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 250,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,125,000 after acquiring an additional 482,506 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.06. 511,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

