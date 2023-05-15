Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,500 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 2,460,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 403.7 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Down 1.5 %

IVSBF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

