IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $188.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,169. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

