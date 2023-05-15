iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $931.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.08. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iRobot by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

