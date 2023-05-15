Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 20,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. 2,903,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

