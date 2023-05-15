iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ISHG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.40. 3,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,970,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,532,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

