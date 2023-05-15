iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $99.15. 1,115,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,960,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

