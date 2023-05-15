iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.42% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $79,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ESGU opened at $90.52 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $96.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

