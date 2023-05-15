iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,966,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ICLN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.