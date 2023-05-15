iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.60

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 423733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

