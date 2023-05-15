iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.24

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.24 and last traded at $125.17, with a volume of 988641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,621,000 after buying an additional 1,340,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.