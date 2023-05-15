iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.24

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.24 and last traded at $125.17, with a volume of 988641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,621,000 after buying an additional 1,340,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.