iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.01

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 27734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $674.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

