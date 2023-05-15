iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.61

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.61 and last traded at $98.46, with a volume of 28889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.80.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

