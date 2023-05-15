iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.70

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.70 and last traded at $94.70, with a volume of 75377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

