Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Iteris Stock Up 1.1 %
ITI opened at $4.52 on Friday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $193.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
