Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

ITI opened at $4.52 on Friday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $193.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,095,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 695,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 520,380 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

