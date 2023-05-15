ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 1.1% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 550,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth $18,029,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in ITOCHU by 7.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Trading Down 0.3 %

ITOCY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

