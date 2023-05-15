Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 775,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.75. 515,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

