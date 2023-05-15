James Anthony O’neill Sells 4,845 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entegris Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,238. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,511.00 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $115.43.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.