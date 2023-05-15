JasmyCoin Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $226.24 million and $42.45 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

