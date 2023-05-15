Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JBS Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JBSAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 247,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,041. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. JBS has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 32.73%.

JBS Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on JBSAY. Barclays lowered shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

