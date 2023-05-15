Jefferies Financial Group Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $150.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNDY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $21.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,125. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.84. monday.com has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average is $123.27.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $518,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

