Joseph Group Capital Management Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,861,449. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.