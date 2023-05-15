Joseph Group Capital Management Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $9.56 on Monday, reaching $536.66. 205,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,091. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

